DEA holds National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Take-Back Day is billed by the government as a safe, convenient and responsible way to...
National Take-Back Day is billed by the government as a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of your medication.
By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. The Atlanta Field Division, which covers the states of Georgia, North and South Carolina, will also host local Take Back collection sites.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that last year, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States, marking the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year. Opioid-related deaths accounted for 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2020.

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed—that too often become a gateway to addiction. Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 7,000 tons of medication from circulation since its inception. These efforts are directly in line with DEA’s priority to combat the rise of overdoses plaguing the United States.

