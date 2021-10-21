Coach of the Week: Early County’s Joel Harvin

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.

The week nine Coach of the Week features Joel Harvin of the Early County Bobcats.

After a quick turnaround following playing a Monday night game.

The Early County Bobcats were able to get a thrilling win in overtime.

The defense played well throughout the night, and it began with a huge interception return that would go deep in Berrien’s territory.

The Cats would take take advantage on the next drive by running in for 6.

But the Cats had to battle through some adversity with the game tied up at the end of the 4th quarter.

Early County’s kicker came through clutch by drilling a game tying field goal, and eventually ended their three game losing streak.

Coach Harvin detailed how happy he was getting out of a slump over the past few weeks.

“We haven’t played very well over the past few weeks and I feel like we could’ve played a little better but I think that would be every coach’s opinion and I just want perfection when we play and I don’t think we quite had that Friday night but we did find a way to win and I’m proud of our kids for being able to dig down deep and come back right there in that last minute in a half to score a field goal and being able to pull it out in overtime” said Harvin.

The Cats will host the Cook Hornets tomorrow night.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.