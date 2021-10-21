Albany man sentenced for operating ‘drug market’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances, according to a press release from the office of Peter Leary, the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

The release says Sherrod Winchester, 39, of Albany, was the “leader” of a high-volume illegal drug trafficking operation and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner following his guilty plea in May of this year.

The following co-defendants have also been sentenced in this case:

James Malone, 51, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine.

Laura Ann Dungee-Ali, 49, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premise.

William Raymond Cook, 46, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 12 years and seven months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone.

Shannon Marie Mason, 39, of Leesburg, was sentenced to serve six years and three months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine.

Anthony Dewayne Pearson, 42, of Sylvester, was sentenced to serve five years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute hydrocodone.

Patricia Odom, 50, of Albany, was sentenced to serve one year in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Background:

Court documents say in 2019, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) detectives identified Malone and Winchester as significant distributors of methamphetamine and heroin.

As a result, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), DEA, and FBI initiated a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances at 520 9th Avenue. The location was an open-air drug market ran by Malone and Winchester, dispensing diverted pharmaceutical medications, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and other controlled substances, according to court documents.

Documents said on a daily basis, the location maintained a large volume of foot and vehicle traffic, approximately 20 cars or more, with the visits lasting no more than a few minutes. Customers would approach a covered shelter to get illegal drugs, in a manner similar to a drive-thru window at a fast-food restaurant.

Confidential sources were recorded making purchases of these illegal drugs from several of the co-defendants. Mason admitted to taking large quantities of illegal substances at the request of Winchester, according to U.S. attorney’s office.

Mason was taken into custody with more than a kilo of cocaine and more than a kilo of crystal methamphetamine in her vehicle. Also, more than $40,000 in drug proceeds were seized from Malone’s residence.

Law enforcement believes the drug house operated almost continuously from 2015 until late 2020 or early 2021.

On Wednesday, Winchester was sentenced to 25 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Sherrod Winchester’s sentencing concludes a lengthy investigation into a stop and shop serving dozens of addicts daily who could easily access methamphetamine, heroin and diverted pharmaceuticals. Winchester’s prolific operation caused community-wide harm,” Leary said. “Federal, state and local investigators successfully held Winchester and his co-defendants accountable for their brazen crime and prevented further harm to a neighborhood, users and their families.”

