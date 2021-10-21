Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers.

Police say Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to a homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that when people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued.

Brown says they believe one bullet struck two officers — one in an arm and one in a shoulder.

Police say the officers were taken to a hospital and their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wells Avenue. A dirt bike was involved.
Update: Teen killed in Albany dirt bike crash identified
Cook County
1 taken into custody after 6-year-old killed in Cook Co. crash
The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jarrel Paschal.
Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate mistakenly released
Reason Fredrick "Rick" Culpepper
Retired Dooly Co. deputy sentenced in sexual exploitation case
Winner of the 2021 Southeastern Farmer of the Year Award at the Sunbelt Ag Expo
2021 Southeastern Farmer of the Year winner announced

Latest News

President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
White House changing ideas on how to pay for $2 trillion plan
President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
Biden: Obligation to seniors
National Take-Back Day is billed by the government as a safe, convenient and responsible way to...
DEA holds National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
FILE - In this May 14, 2021 file photo, former NFL players Ken Jenkins, right, and Clarence...
NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement