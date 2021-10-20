VSU partners with Active Minds for Mental Health Awareness

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) partnered with Active Minds, the nation’s leading nonprofit working to change the culture around mental health, to bring Send Silence Packing to campus.

An impactful display with about 900 backpacks, each with stories, pictures and personal belongings that represent someone who lost their life to suicide.

Send Silence Packing display at VSU. (WALB)

“So we want students to recognize that suicide is real. It does happen to people their age, people younger, people older, it can happen to any demographic across the span that you can ever imagine. It’s kind of out there and the display is in your face, but that’s kind of what we want. That’s what grabs college students’ attention,” said Holly Wright, a campus counselor.

The goal is to promote the message of hope and support.

Wright said she’s noticed the stigma around mental health lessening in the past year, which she said is a good sign.

Wright said there’s been an uptick in students seeking their counseling services this semester. She said they’ve never been so busy, so fast.

Switching from virtual to in-person, freshmen and sophomores are getting used to campus life. But it’s a good sign that students are using the mental health resources that are available at the school.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health or suicidal ideation, please contact one of the following:

• Valdosta State University Counseling Center: (229) 333-5940 or at Valdosta’s website. (VSU Students)

• 24/7 Hope Connect Support Line: (833) 910-3365 (VSU Students)

• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255 (Public)

• Crisis Text Line: Text “BRAVE” to 741-741 (Public)

• Valdosta State University FamilyWorks: (229) 219-1281 or on the FamilyWorks website. (Public)

Send Silence Packing display at VSU. (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.