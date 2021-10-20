Ask the Expert
‘Trick-or-treat, give pets something good to eat’: Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter pets to take part in Halloween

Shelter encouraging donations
For cats and kittens, the shelter is recommending toys they can bat around, like balls with...
For cats and kittens, the shelter is recommending toys they can bat around, like balls with bells and furry mice.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dogs and cats at the Lowndes County Animal Shelter are trick-or-treating this year.

Halloween buckets have been placed throughout the shelter’s adoption rooms, allowing for people to stop by and donate toys and treats.

The shelter recommends large, hard durable toys for the dogs.

For cats and kittens, they love toys they can bat around, like balls with bells and furry mice.

Halloween buckets have been placed throughout the shelter’s adoption rooms, allowing for people to stop by and donate toys and treats.(WALB)

“Not only is this a great opportunity to give back to our community but you’re also helping the animals with their mental health, and animal enrichment with toys and treats while they’re here at the shelter,” Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County spokesperson, said.

Now until Oct. 30, you can drop off donations Tuesdays through Saturday from noon-3:45 p.m.

Items can be placed in the buckets or dropped off in the reception area at the shelter.

The county continues to see high numbers of pets at the shelter needing loving homes.
The county continues to see high numbers of pets at the shelter needing loving homes.(WALB)

