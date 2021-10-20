Ask the Expert
Scattered Rain Thursday Night, Drying Out On Friday

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Humidity is rising and rain chances are about to enter the forecast. For the rest of this evening into tonight we will stay dry.

Lows in the lower 60s tonight with clouds building. Locally strong storms are possible tomorrow. Not everywhere will get wet tomorrow, but some isolated cells could produce gusty winds.

Highs again in the mid 80s. The fall like feel will not carry into the afternoon. As a front moves in on Friday, the fall like, dry conditions return starting Friday evening and carrying into the weekend.

We are going to get a dry weekend and weather great for going outdoors. Lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the low 80s.

A warming trend is going to start on Monday. Next chance for scattered rainfall will be on Wednesday as a front stalls to the north. Then a more significant cool down for Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

