Retired Dooly Co. deputy sentenced in sexual exploitation case

Reason Fredrick "Rick" Culpepper
Reason Fredrick "Rick" Culpepper(Crisp Co. Sheriff)
By Krista Monk
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A retired Dooly County deputy was sentenced Tuesday in a sexual exploitation case, according to a press release from Brad Rigby, the district attorney for the Cordele Judicial Circuit.

The release states that Reason Fredrick “Rick” Culpepper, 69, of Dooly County, pleaded guilty to trafficking for sexual servitude, solicitation of sodomy for a child under 18, electronic pornography, criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation (2 counts) and criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

The charges stemmed from an investigation in 2020 by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

GBI: Retired Dooly Co. deputy arrested for sexual exploitation

The GBI said that preliminary information indicates that on July 9, 2020, the agency obtained information containing allegations of sexual exploitation of children occurring in Dooly County.

The GBI Regional Office in Perry initiated an investigation with the assistance of an undercover agent in the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

The GBI said Culpepper went from Dooly County to Cordele in July of 2020 with the intent of meeting a 13-year-old to engage in sexual activity and was arrested in Cordele by GBI agents and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Culpepper received a 20-year sentence Tuesday, with the first 10 years to be served in the state prison system.

