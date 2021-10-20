Ask the Expert
Rain Chances on the Rise

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Dew points are slowly rising across the area. By the Mississippi Delta, dew points are in the 60s. Here in South Georgia they are in the upper 40s, lower 50s. That lower level moisture will slowly crawl into the area. Tonight, lows will be in the mid 50s.

By Thursday morning and Friday morning, temps will start in the low to mid 60s.

Highs will gradually get higher each day through Friday when a front will make its approach. Low 80s today and tomorrow. Mid 80s on Thursday.

That lower level moisture will cause increases in rain chances. Isolated showers Thursday afternoon into the night.

Scattered activity possible Friday morning into the afternoon. As of this update. Football games and night plans are looking good.

