Police: Newborn dies after pregnant mother shot, killed by husband in Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A mother and her newborn are dead after police said the woman’s husband shot her while she was five months pregnant.

Court documents obtained by WSFA state Hunter James Tatum, 25, shot Summer Knight Tatum, 26, in the head at a home in Prattville, which is north of Montgomery.

When police arrived at the home, they found Summer unresponsive. She was rushed to a Montgomery hospital, and doctors performed an emergency delivery of her baby.

Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive.
Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive.

The baby, who was named Everett, was taken to a neonatal intensive care unit immediately after birth, but he didn’t survive.

Family members described Summer Tatum as someone who loved life and always had a huge smile on her face. She worked as a registered radiologic technologist.

Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct....
Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct. 18, 2021. Her baby, Everett, did not survive either.

Police charged Hunter Tatum with two counts of murder. Jail records state he is being held in the Autauga County Jail on a $200,000 bond for each count.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $4,000 for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

