Play of the Week: Worth County Touchdown Pass

By Paige Dauer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - In high school football the deeper the season goes, the better the plays seem to get.

After another great week of action, one play rose to the top. So let’s take a look at this week’s top Play of the Week.

It was option three, Worth County went for it on 4th and forever against Fitzgerald.

Chip Cooper looking, connects with Parker Weaver in stride, and he gets into the endzone for a Rams touchdown.

