New coffee shop comes to downtown Albany

Their rose coffee
By Molly Godley
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB)- Owners Stanley Franklin and his wife Anastasia are originally from Savannah but moved to Albany after passing the Cornerstone location.

“Coffee is kind of what I run off of, so I just thought it was a great way to reach people and get people to have conversations that need to be had,” said Stanley.

Anastasia and Stanley Franklin
They had the idea for the shop while they were walking in Turtle Park visiting family.

“I joked with Stan, ‘hey there’s a coffee shop,’ because we always joked about opening a business and we literally saw the for-lease sign in the windows and were like, well what could happen if we just call,” said Anastasia.

Cornerstone Coffee in downtown Albany
A few months later, now they are living and working in downtown Albany. They said they hope their story can inspire others to add to the Good Life City.

“There are parts of this city that have been neglected and we can fix it. But it’s going to take all of us to do it. It takes hard work and a vision but if we all get a glove, we can make this city amazing,” said Stanley.

They have lattes cappuccinos, teas, and even hot chocolate. They also have some out-of-the-box drinks.

Owner preparing a drink.
“My nana loves roses. I grew up with roses outside my house. So, I thought wouldn’t that be cool if you could smell roses every morning. There’s this rose flavoring we put on top of it then it has rose petals, smells just like a rose. I love it,” said Stanley.

Even though they haven’t opened yet, they said they’ve had a lot of people come in excited for the big day.

“One of the biggest things they say is the city needed something like this. People are saying they can’t wait to bum off my Wi-Fi and drink coffee all day and I can’t wait for them either,” said Stanley.

They’re planning to open this October. They’ll be open Monday thru Saturday.

Menu
