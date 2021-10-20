Man charged in Bainbridge carjacking

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing charges after a Bainbridge resident reported that they were carjacked at gunpoint early Saturday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

BPS posted on Facebook that around 2 a.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a carjacking call at the Circle K on Tallahassee Highway.

When the officer arrived, he reported that the resident told him that an unknown man approached the victim and asked for a ride to the Circle K and offered them $15 to do so.

BPS said the resident agreed and gave the suspect a lift to the store, BPS reported. Once there, the victim said the man pulled out a pistol, ordered them to get out of the vehicle and drove away.

A BOLO, or be on the lookout, was issued for the victim’s black Ford Escape and the case was turned over to BPS investigators, the post states.

On Sunday, just after noon, BPS said a Hapeville police officer pulled over a black Ford Escape for a traffic stop. When the officer ran the tag, the vehicle showed up as stolen out of Bainbridge.

According to BPS, the driver, later identified as Derrick Rashan Miller, 33, sped off and the Hapeville officer saw the vehicle enter a parking lot, go airborne and then crash into two fences and another parked vehicle.

Once the vehicle stopped, BPS reported that Miller then ran from the scene and was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

BPS said a .380 pistol was located inside the Ford Escape.

Miller has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, theft by receiving and possession of drug-related objects, the post states.

According to the post, additional charges are pending from Bainbridge Public Safety upon Miller’s release from the Hapeville Police Department.

