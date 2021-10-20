Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man arrested after stealing checkbook

According to police, 30-year old Spenser Ferrell had an outstanding warrant for robbery by...
According to police, 30-year old Spenser Ferrell had an outstanding warrant for robbery by snatching.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is now in custody at the Dougherty County Jail after police say he snatched someone’s checkbook.

The incident took place at the SunTrust Bank. Police say the victim was filling out his paperwork when the suspect snatched his checkbook and ran out.

According to police, 30-year old Spenser Ferrell had an outstanding warrant for robbery by snatching.

According to the report, Spenser Ferrell was in the drive-thru trying to cash his check, but...
According to the report, Spenser Ferrell was in the drive-thru trying to cash his check, but they told him it looked like it had been altered.(WALB)

They said Ferrell had a disagreement with SunTrust employees about his wallet and check on Monday morning.

According to the report, he was in the drive-thru trying to cash his check, but they told him it looked like it had been altered.

Police said Spenser Ferrell drove away upset, then came into the bank and accused them of...
Police said Spenser Ferrell drove away upset, then came into the bank and accused them of having his license.(WALB)

Police said that’s when he drove away upset, then came into the bank and accused them of having his license.

But SunTrust workers told police that didn’t happen.

Police said Ferrell then grabbed the victim’s checkbook off a table and ran out the door.

Police said Ferrell grabbed the victim's checkbook off a table and ran out the door.
Police said Ferrell grabbed the victim's checkbook off a table and ran out the door.(WALB)

Later on that day, he was arrested.

SunTrust said they take these matters seriously and they are working closely with police on this incident.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wells Avenue. A dirt bike was involved.
Update: Teen killed in Albany dirt bike crash identified
The Terrell County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a...
Update: Victims in Terrell Co. triple homicide identified, suspect charged
Cook County
6-year-old killed in Cook Co. crash incident
The shooting incident happened at a residence hall at ASU's west campus.
ASU students shaken, but safe, after shooting incident
Keontay Miller will remain in prison.
Crisp Co. convicted killer gets partial court win

Latest News

BPS posted on Facebook that around 2 a.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a carjacking...
Man charged in Bainbridge carjacking
Their rose coffee
New coffee shop comes to downtown Albany
Marlon De’Adrain Priest, 23, of Valdosta, is facing a maximum sentence of three years in prison...
USAF Airman pleads guilty to impersonating FBI, OSI agent
The system collects DNA evidence.
Hahira PD hopes new DNA collecting system will help solve crimes across the region