Man arrested after stealing checkbook

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is now in custody at the Dougherty County Jail after police say he snatched someone’s checkbook.

The incident took place at the SunTrust Bank. Police say the victim was filling out his paperwork when the suspect snatched his checkbook and ran out.

According to police, 30-year old Spenser Ferrell had an outstanding warrant for robbery by snatching.

According to the report, Spenser Ferrell was in the drive-thru trying to cash his check, but they told him it looked like it had been altered. (WALB)

They said Ferrell had a disagreement with SunTrust employees about his wallet and check on Monday morning.

Police said Spenser Ferrell drove away upset, then came into the bank and accused them of having his license.

Police said that’s when he drove away upset, then came into the bank and accused them of having his license.

But SunTrust workers told police that didn’t happen.

Police said Ferrell then grabbed the victim’s checkbook off a table and ran out the door.

Later on that day, he was arrested.

SunTrust said they take these matters seriously and they are working closely with police on this incident.

