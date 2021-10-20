Ask the Expert
Weak Cold Front on the way
By Chris Zelman
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Warmer Today with increasing clouds late. Highs will reach the middle 80s for the next 7 days. A slight rain chance arrives early Friday with a weak cold front. Mornings will be milder ahead of it in the lower to middle 60s. Behind it lows fall into the more seasonable mid 50s this weekend. Warmer mornings return early next week. Outside an isolated shower early Friday, it is expected to be rain free.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

