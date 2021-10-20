Ask the Expert
Coroner: 1 dead in Albany 4-wheeler crash

Scene of fatal 4-wheeler wreck in Albany on 10-12-2021.
Scene of fatal 4-wheeler wreck in Albany on 10-12-2021.(WALB)
By Krista Monk
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a crash involving a 4-wheeler, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Dougherty E-911 Dispatch said the crash happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wells Avenue Tuesday night.

Dispatch also told WALB News 10 that the call came in just before 9 p.m. and that EMS, fire crews and police responded to the scene.

WALB has sent a crew to the scene and we are working to get more information. We will provide updates as more details come in.

