Coroner: 1 dead in Albany 4-wheeler crash
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a crash involving a 4-wheeler, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
Dougherty E-911 Dispatch said the crash happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wells Avenue Tuesday night.
Dispatch also told WALB News 10 that the call came in just before 9 p.m. and that EMS, fire crews and police responded to the scene.
WALB has sent a crew to the scene and we are working to get more information. We will provide updates as more details come in.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.