Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say

By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An inside source said health officials could recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people as young as 40 years old.

Data from Israel and breakthrough infections appear to be persuading the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisors.

Israel gives Pfizer boosters to people 40 and older.

Several FDA advisors have said data from that country has interested them in changing the U.S. age limit.

A source said the FDA also is concerned about hospitalizations of younger, vaccinated people.

If advisors recommend the change, it still would need FDA authorization and approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Currently, only people who got the Pfizer vaccine can get boosters in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Terrell County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a...
Update: Victims in Terrell Co. triple homicide identified, suspect charged
Scene of fatal 4-wheeler wreck in Albany on 10-12-2021.
Coroner: Teen killed in Albany dirt bike crash
The shooting incident happened at a residence hall at ASU's west campus.
ASU students shaken, but safe, after shooting incident
Keontay Miller will remain in prison.
Crisp Co. convicted killer gets partial court win
A Bainbridge Public Safety officer at the scene of the fire.
Early morning fire leaves South Georgia family homeless

Latest News

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip
For more information contact Jerry Johnson at 229-276-0087, email or any member of N.H.B.C.
Food giveaway set for Cordele