Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate mistakenly released

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that was mistakenly released from jail on Monday.

Jarrel Avery Paschal, 32, was mistakenly released from Treutlen Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said he is a convicted felon. Before he was sent to the detention center, Paschal was being held without bond on home invasion, armed robbery and assault charges at the Ben Hill County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. There is also a probation violation warrant out for Paschal’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office said Paschal has ties to Irwin and Ben Hill counties.

Anyone with information on Paschal’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 426-5111.

