6-year-old killed in Cook Co. crash incident

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A 6-year-old was killed after the child was hit by a truck, according to Brent Exum, Cook County Sheriff’s Office deputy public information officer.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating the incident.

WALB News 10 has reached out to GSP to learn more details about the incident. We are working to learn where the crash happened and more details about the incident. This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

