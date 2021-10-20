2021 Southeastern Farmer of the Year winner announced

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Every year at the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie, a farmer is chosen as the Southeastern Farmer of the Year.

Ten farmers took part in this year’s Farmer of the Year contest.

Robert Hall and his wife, of South Carolina, took home the $15,000 check and the title of Farmer of the Year.

Hall said he’s very humbled to win this award and said the other 9 contestants are just as qualified as he is.

“I’m thankful for Swisher and all the executive directors, it’s been an honor to be able to participate in this and be awarded the overall winner,” said Hall.

Hall said he and his wife went through a rigorous judging experience. Three judges came to his home and judged them on their day-to-day life on their farm and what they grow.

In South Carolina, he said they are direct marketers of fruits and vegetables for that region.

