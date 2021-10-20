Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2021 Southeastern Farmer of the Year winner announced

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Every year at the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie, a farmer is chosen as the Southeastern Farmer of the Year.

Ten farmers took part in this year’s Farmer of the Year contest.

Robert Hall and his wife, of South Carolina, took home the $15,000 check and the title of Farmer of the Year.

Hall said he’s very humbled to win this award and said the other 9 contestants are just as qualified as he is.

“I’m thankful for Swisher and all the executive directors, it’s been an honor to be able to participate in this and be awarded the overall winner,” said Hall.

Hall said he and his wife went through a rigorous judging experience. Three judges came to his home and judged them on their day-to-day life on their farm and what they grow.

In South Carolina, he said they are direct marketers of fruits and vegetables for that region.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Terrell County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a...
Update: Victims in Terrell Co. triple homicide identified, suspect charged
Scene of fatal 4-wheeler wreck in Albany on 10-12-2021.
Coroner: Teen killed in Albany dirt bike crash
The shooting incident happened at a residence hall at ASU's west campus.
ASU students shaken, but safe, after shooting incident
Keontay Miller will remain in prison.
Crisp Co. convicted killer gets partial court win
A Bainbridge Public Safety officer at the scene of the fire.
Early morning fire leaves South Georgia family homeless

Latest News

WALB
Ag Expo's Farmer of the Year named
WALB
Ag Expo cow milking contest winner named
WALB
First day of the Ag Expo kicks off
WALB
Ag Expo 2021 Oct. 19 12:3 p.m. live show