Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

10,000 pounds of pork products recalled

Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.
Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.(Source: FSIS/USDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Evans Food Group is pulling more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from store shelves.

These pellets make fried pork skins or pork rinds, also known as chicharrones.

The products were shipped out without benefit of inspection and sold under several brands to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The U.S. has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Still officials say people should throw the recalled snacks away or return them to stores.

Consumers can find out more about the recall on the website Food Safety and Inspection Services.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wells Avenue. A dirt bike was involved.
Update: Teen killed in Albany dirt bike crash identified
The Terrell County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a...
Update: Victims in Terrell Co. triple homicide identified, suspect charged
The shooting incident happened at a residence hall at ASU's west campus.
ASU students shaken, but safe, after shooting incident
Keontay Miller will remain in prison.
Crisp Co. convicted killer gets partial court win
A Bainbridge Public Safety officer at the scene of the fire.
Early morning fire leaves South Georgia family homeless

Latest News

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner’s office called to site of Florida search, reports say
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, defendant Liane Shekter Smith listens during a...
Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal
Gena Hoyer, right, hugs Debbi Hixon during a court recess following Marjory Stoneman Douglas...
Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related