Team of the Week: Brookwood Warriors

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Brookwood Warriors enter this game week with all the momentum.

They secured their second straight win to close out the non-region schedule.

After defending their home turf en route to taking down a good SGA team, they earned our Team of the Week.

Friday night the white and blue took Warrior Field and executed one of their most complete games of the season.

Coach Shane Boggs said they’ve shown flashes all year that they could be a great team and now he believes they’re playing their best ball at the right now.

The Warriors had more than 500 yards of total offense, 200 plus yards rushing, and 300 plus yards passing.

Quarterback Rodge Waldrop distributed the ball to ten different guys on the night.

Brookwood’s defense held SGA to 114 yards in the first half, and that was without several starting linebackers

Special teams had a blocked kick and returned a kick for a touchdown.

SGA tried to mount a comeback in the third quarter, but Boggs told me they stayed aggressive and went on to win 49-27.

”We won special teams, we won offense, and we won defense. To be able to get big contributions from all three phases was huge. You say what impressed me most, I would also say the ability of our team to stick together when things are tough. There is a lot to playing your best ball at the right time and I think we’re playing some pretty good ball right now. We certainly have room for improvement but to be able to go into region play with where we are with our momentum, we’re really excited about that,” said Boggs.

The Warriors open region play Friday night in Chula against Tiftarea Academy.

