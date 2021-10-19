Ask the Expert
Reports: Haiti kidnappers who snatched missionaries demand $17 million in ransom

Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier,...
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier, Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, where a gang abducted 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization. The 400 Mawozo gang, notorious for brazen kidnappings and killings took the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, after a trip to visit the orphanage.(Source: AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A group of kidnappers who took 17 missionaries in Haiti is demanding a $17 million ransom, according to media reports.

That amounts to $1 million per person.

The missionary group, which included five children, was kidnapped by the “400 Mawozo” gang on Saturday after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier, Croix-des-Bouquets, near the capital Port-au-Prince.

The missionaries were linked to the Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio, and members of the group include 16 Americans and one Canadian.

It is the largest reported kidnapping of its kind in recent years, the Associated Press reported.

The FBI and Haiti officials are in contact with the kidnappers.

Kidnappings are on the rise in Haiti amid the aftermath of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise and a deadly earthquake Aug. 14.

At least 328 kidnappings were reported to Haiti’s National Police in the first eight months of 2021, compared with 234 in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

