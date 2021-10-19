Ask the Expert
Phoebe updates COVID-19 numbers, reaches new vaccine milestone

Phoebe has administered more than 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in ten months.
By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System has released its latest COVID-19 numbers.

As of Tuesday, these were the latest numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 53
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 8
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
  • Total Inpatients Recovered – 3,302
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 381
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 97
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1
  • Total Vaccines Administered – 70,529

“Our COVID trendline has flattened in the last week. In fact, we are caring for 61 COVID patients (Tuesday), three more than when we last reported our numbers on Friday. We certainly do not want to settle at a COVID census level that high, and we hope our numbers will begin to drop again soon,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO.

Steiner said the health system hit a milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations recently.

“We have now administered more than 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in ten months. Nearly 900 people received shots at a single Strive for 75 event hosted by Dougherty County over the weekend. It is certainly not too late for folks to protect themselves and those around them. We strongly urge any unvaccinated southwest Georgians to get vaccinated and to consider getting a booster shot when they are eligible,” Steiner said.

To schedule a vaccination appointment at a Phoebe facility, call (229) 312-MYMD.

