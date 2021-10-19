Ask the Expert
Mild Days Ahead

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
High level clouds are in the mix today. Those are fair weather clouds. We will remain dry tonight and for most of the week.

Dew points are remaining low. If you head outdoors sometime tonight, you will notice a chill in the air. ‘

Lows tonight will fall to the forties again. Bring a light jacket if heading out tonight and tomorrow morning.

By Wednesday, I expect the return of modest dew points. Lows will only get to the mid to upper 50s. That is about normal for late October climatology.

Highs will start creeping above the 80 degree mark too. This won’t be like the near record heat we saw last week.

A weaker front will arrive by Friday evening. Football games may experience a few drops here and there.

The chance for rain remains low at the moment. The front should knock temperatures down to seasonal average. Friday’s front doesn’t have the cool air backing as this past one. Upper 70s for highs and mid 50s for lows through the weekend with dry conditions in place.

