Warming with some scattered showers by Friday
By Chris Zelman
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Sunshine warms us back to 80 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures warm to the middle 80s to end the week. Morning lows go from the comfy cool mid 50s to the mid 60s. Rain chance return late Thursday and peak Friday morning. Drier air takes over this weekend. Highs wont cool much, but lows fall back into the upper 50s.

