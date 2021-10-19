Ask the Expert
Early morning fire leaves South Georgia family homeless

A Bainbridge Public Safety officer at the scene of the fire.
By Thomas Brown
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says it responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning that completely destroyed one family’s home.

BPS officers arrived at the home on Avenue C at about 4:30 a.m., according to the agency’s Facebook post.

The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire despite the lack of sunlight and multiple items scattered inside and outside the home, BPS says.

A backhoe was brought in to bring down the rest of the building’s structural components after it was determined to be a total loss around 9:30 a.m. BPS says it did this because it was a safety hazard.

Early Tuesday morning, Bainbridge Public Safety responded to a fully engulfed structure fire...
The mother and her two young children were able to safely escape the burning home and have been placed in the care of the Salvation Army of Bainbridge, the Facebook post says.

“The father was out of town for work and wasn’t at home when the fire occurred,” BPS says.

Anyone who wishes to provide help to the family or make a donation is encouraged to contact the Salvation Army of Bainbridge at (229) 243-7250.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

