Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. plans third COVID vaccination incentive drive-thru

They are planning for the next vaccine drive-thru at the Albany Civic Center on Nov. 6. This...
They are planning for the next vaccine drive-thru at the Albany Civic Center on Nov. 6. This comes after initially only planning for two incentive events.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Commissioners gave the go-ahead for a third COVID-19 vaccine incentive.

They are planning for the next vaccine drive-thru at the Albany Civic Center on Nov. 6. This comes after initially only planning for two incentive events.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas said having another vaccine incentive...
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas said having another vaccine incentive event is a no-brainer.(WALB)

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas said having another one is a no-brainer.

“This is an out-of-the-box idea. Glad we figured out how to get folks there and get it done,” said Cohilas.

Over the weekend, they were able to vaccinate 875 people.

Over 400 people got their second dose and over 300 got their first. A little more than 60 people got their booster.

Because of the number of first-timers, Commissioner Anthony Jones asked the commission to have another.

“Allow us to do one drive on Nov. 6. One more run of this to make sure we can get these folks, almost 400 folks, back at another time and also get us ready to go into the holiday season of fellowship,” said Jones.

Cohilas said getting as many people vaccinated before the holidays is a good strategy, reflecting on what happened last year.

“How the numbers went up last year during the holidays, we knew it told folks it was going to happen. Then we started, the dead bodies just started piling. It’s a good point well taken. let’s make it happen,” said Cohilas.

After originally allotting a little more than $300,000 dollars for the vaccine incentive,...
After originally allotting a little more than $300,000 dollars for the vaccine incentive, County Administrator Michael McCoy said they took into account the possibility for a third incentive event.(WALB)

After originally allotting a little more than $300,000 dollars for the vaccine incentive, County Administrator Michael McCoy said they took into account the possibility for a third incentive event.

“I think we’re still in good shape. We may be still under budget and do this third event, but if not, we’re going to come back to the board and seek additional funding that we need to carry out the program,” said McCoy.

He said for the third one, if they need additional funding, it will come through American Rescue Plan funding.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Terrell County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a...
Update: Victims in Terrell Co. triple homicide identified, suspect charged
Kipp Newberry died on Friday, Oct. 15, the Ivey Funeral Home website says.
GBI investigating 1-year-old boy’s drowning in Grady County
South Health District sign.
South Health District encourages everyone to prepare for flu season
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

A look inside the retail pharmacy simulation room at Albany Technical College.
Albany Tech renovates pharmacy simulation lab
Phoebe has administered more than 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in ten months.
Phoebe updates COVID-19 numbers, reaches new vaccine milestone
A Bainbridge Public Safety officer at the scene of the fire.
Early morning fire leaves South Georgia family homeless
The shooting incident happened at a residence hall at ASU's west campus.
ASU students shaken, but safe, after shooting incident