Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Crisp Co. convicted killer gets partial court win

Keontay Miller will remain in prison.
Keontay Miller will remain in prison.(GA DOC)
By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - In a unanimous opinion, the Supreme Court of Georgia affirmed Keontay Miller’s conviction for malice murder in the killing of Tellis Fort outside his home in May 2015.

However, the justices said that the trial court made two merger errors at sentencing. The high court vacated Miller’s convictions for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and remanded those portions of the case back to the Crisp County trial court.

Miller was found guilty of killing Fort in a botched burglary outside his home on 12th Street and was sentenced to life without parole by Judge Robert Chasteen.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Terrell County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a...
Update: Victims in Terrell Co. triple homicide identified, suspect charged
Kipp Newberry died on Friday, Oct. 15, the Ivey Funeral Home website says.
GBI investigating 1-year-old boy’s drowning in Grady County
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
South Health District sign.
South Health District encourages everyone to prepare for flu season
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Kipp Newberry died on Friday, Oct. 15, the Ivey Funeral Home website says.
GBI investigating 1-year-old boy’s drowning in Grady County
WALB
Update: Victims in Terrell Co. triple homicide identified, suspect charged
The Ag Expo is back after it was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Annual Ag Expo is back this year
WALB
South Health District encourages everyone to prepare for flu season