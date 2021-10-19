Crisp Co. convicted killer gets partial court win

ATLANTA (WALB) - In a unanimous opinion, the Supreme Court of Georgia affirmed Keontay Miller’s conviction for malice murder in the killing of Tellis Fort outside his home in May 2015.

However, the justices said that the trial court made two merger errors at sentencing. The high court vacated Miller’s convictions for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and remanded those portions of the case back to the Crisp County trial court.

Miller was found guilty of killing Fort in a botched burglary outside his home on 12th Street and was sentenced to life without parole by Judge Robert Chasteen.

