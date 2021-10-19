Brooks Co. Schools celebrate opening of new performing arts center

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Brooks County Schools officially opened its new performing arts center.

Investing into future generations, Brooks County Schools’ new performing arts center has state-of-the-art technology, over 500 seats and a full-size stage.

High school Principal Chris Chastain said this project has been a goal for the school district.

A look inside at the new Brooks County Schools performing arts center. (WALB)

“As soon as they gave us the key, we were ready to use it,” said Chastain.

This project has been a long time coming. Although the pandemic posed a delay with supply chain issues, the doors have finally opened.

“‘It’s tremendous. I had plans on using it the first week of school, wanted to meet all of our kids in here and have our class meetings in here. It just didn’t happen but now that it’s here,” said Chastain.

Fine Arts Coordinator Janie Jones says art is necessary for the community and providing the space to express it is crucial.

That’s in whichever form — dance, music, drama or art.

“It’s so important that the fine arts are part of this community and we think the fine arts is necessary, not optional with our students. And so we’ve really been trying to expand and enhance our arts programs. Brooks County has not had a facility like this ever,” said Jones.

A space for everyone to use.

Chastain said people have already been reaching out, interested in booking the facility for different events.

It was a $4.5 million investment, all made possible through E-SPLOST, or Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. (WALB)

“We actually have a movie company that’s moved into town. You know Georgia is one of the fastest-growing industries for theater and movies and all that, so being able to provide this opportunity for students is tremendous and being able to have the community in here,” said Chastain.

The performing arts center sits next to the high school.

