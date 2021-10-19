Ask the Expert
ASU students shaken, but safe, after shooting incident

The shooting incident happened at a residence hall at ASU's west campus.
By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) students were a little shaken up after a shooting on campus.

Kayla Bowe is a freshman at Albany State University.
“First, it was a lot of panicking because I didn’t know what was going on. I was on the phone with my mom and they were talking about like, she was asking me about like medicine and stuff and then all of a sudden, it was like two loud noises outside,” Kayla Bowe, an ASU freshman, said.

“It was like late, later at night. It was just, you know, a regular night then gunshots happened. It was two shots. It came outta nowhere. You know, when you hear gunshots, you’re going to obviously, you know be alarmed and you know it was kind of scary for a second but you know at the end of the day, security handled it,” Frankie Williams II, another ASU freshman, said.

Frankie Williams II is a freshman at Albany State University.
The incident happened early Monday morning at the Village South dormitories.

ASU officials said someone not affiliated with the university went inside the residence hall, which is on the west campus. The university said there were reports of shots being fired but no one was injured. The university was locked down until around 2 a.m.

It was scary but once like the (resident advisors) and stuff kind of calmed us down it was, I was fine,” said Bowe.

“Well, it’s an HBCU. You know it feels like family because we are all the same people. So even if you know there is some type of breach of security, I still feel safe because I’m around people, you know, (of) the same ethnicity,” Williams said.

Students said they felt safe because ASU was able to keep them informed.

The university said the incident is still under investigation.

