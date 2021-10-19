Annual Ag Expo is back this year

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Sunbelt Ag Expo is back this year after it was canceled for the first time ever last year due to the pandemic.

Expo organizers said there are over 1,200 vendors expected to attend and they’re excited to have the largest agriculture event in Southwest Georgia back.

Linda Reed, one of the vendors, said she and her husband drove 15 hours from Arkansas to get to the Expo.

“We look forward to it. Again, seeing our old customers and seeing new customers. And hearing our old customers talk about the wonderful results they had and their success in getting rid of the weeds and crops and their hay and pasture and getting the opportunity to talking to new customers that have already contacted us,” Reed said.

The event will last from Oct. 18-21. (WALB)

The Expo is one of southwest Georgia’s biggest events that help highlight south Georgia and all of its beauty.

“We’re excited that this one event brings over a $16 million impact to the 20 county region,” Becca Turner, Expo vice president, said. “And it’s not just Colquitt County and Moultrie that benefits from the Sunbelt Ag Expo, but our entire region.”

