Albany Tech renovates pharmacy simulation lab

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Tech students can now use more realistic technology to study pharmacy.

With this new addition, students at Albany Tech can get an opportunity to work in a hospital setting or a retail pharmacy setting.

Pharmacy and Technology Program Chairperson Dr. JaNee Mobley said she’s excited to see everything come together.

“Literally, it was just a classroom with a bunch of desks and hoods in the back. Now, when you walk into the room, it’s like walking into a memorial hospital,” said Mobley.

Students learn how to fill prescriptions and are taught the sanitary process of filling IV bags.

“You get the experience of what it’s like to go and put on the necessary clothing to go into your IV room here. You actually get to go under the hood and experience a full cleanroom to prepare IV medications,” said Mobley.

Albany Tech President Dr. Anthony Parker said giving students real-world-like experiences help make them successful.

“We don’t hoard money here at Albany Tech. We, hopefully, take the money that students pay in tuition and put it back into opportunities for them to learn equipment and environment,” said Parker.

Phoebe Main Pharmacy Operations Manager Marl Halbrook said this real-world work environment will help students develop skills before they enter the workforce.

“The experience of working with IV products is something that’s really hard to get anywhere except the hospital setting, so having this lab in Albany and at Albany tech is absolutely amazing,” said Halbrook.

Mobley said the Pharmacy Technology Program takes about six semesters for a diploma and one more for an associate’s degree.

