Valdosta women raise awareness of breast cancer

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A group of Valdosta women came together to bring attention to breast cancer awareness.

The creator of the event, Penny Williams hosted the second annual event in downtown Valdosta in front of the old court house.

The creator of the event, Penny Williams hosted the 2nd annual event in downtown Valdosta in front of the old court house(WALB)

Williams said her drive to have this event was based her loved ones having breast cancer.

Some of the activities included ideas on how to support women with breast cancer and a photoshoot.

Williams detailed the turnout of the event.

“We were outside the entire time. Matter of fact we had a lot of survivors stop by, they was just walking downtown and they was just appreciative that we thought about the awareness and everything, and they were just so honored that we were doing it,” said Williams.

Williams said this wasn’t a fundraiser but people donated $500 at the breast cancer event.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

