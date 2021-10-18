SGA softball readies for second chance at state championship

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - On the diamond, we have two GISA softball teams gearing up to play for a state title next week.

Southwest Georgia Academy is one of them, set to play in the finals for just the second time in program history.

A program that is still looking to notch their first state championship and the ladies believe they have the team to accomplish that goal.

With game one just days away, the ladies are just ready to get to Dublin and get the job done.

”Right now you know practice at this point in the season you can’t do anything any different, you’re just trying to you know, keep the rust off,” said Warriors head coach Woodie Kirkland. “We started the season with four wins in two days in Dublin, we traveled up there and played two AAA teams in the GISA, got four wins and come home and when we got through with the fourth game I told them, ladies at the end of the season this is where we want to wind up back here in Dublin.”

The Warriors will meet Piedmont Academy and game one is set for Thursday in Dublin at Southern Pines.

