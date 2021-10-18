Ask the Expert
‘A Night Of Recovery’ focuses on battling addiction

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of people took the time to be a part of “A Night of Recovery” in Downtown Moultrie this weekend.

Event coordinator Sean Casteel says this event focused on helping people with addictions.

Sean Casteel is the event organzier for a night of recovery
Sean Casteel is the event organzier for a night of recovery(WALB)

The night included testimonies, performances and friendly competitions.

Casteel said he continues using his journey to help others overcome addiction as well.

“There’s a lot of people that I know in our community that I’ve sold drugs to, that I’ve done drugs with, and I got 20 years of addiction myself, and 13 years of prison all together. Man I want to show them what God’s done to my life, and show them they he wants the same thing from them, and that they can be free from that addiction” said Casteel.

Casteel said he plans to host this event every year.

