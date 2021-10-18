Ask the Expert
Lowndes County Fire Rescue continues safety education efforts

All through October, Lowndes Fire Rescue has been promoting fire safety and prevention in...
All through October, Lowndes Fire Rescue has been promoting fire safety and prevention in county schools.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday morning, Lowndes County Fire Rescue showed some very important life-saving skills to little ones at Moulton Branch Elementary School.

All through October, Lowndes Fire Rescue has been promoting fire safety and prevention in county schools.

After their sessions finish this month, fire rescue said they’ll reach about 3,000 people, including children.

After their sessions finish this month, fire rescue said they’ll reach about 3,000 people,...
After their sessions finish this month, fire rescue said they'll reach about 3,000 people, including children.

Part of the learning experience has also been face-to-face demonstrations, one that last year, they weren’t able to do.

“We are so happy to have visitors out to schools again. We already had three fire drills so far this school year and it’s just really important for the kids to see the fire truck, hear the alarms. We’re just happy to have them out. We just never know when a fire is going to begin and I think if we know how to call 911, a plan to get out of the house, how to drop low and go, the safer we are going to be. The younger we can start, the better,” Amanda Weeks, a kindergarten teacher, said.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue doing a safety demo at Moulton Branch Elementary.
Lowndes County Fire Rescue doing a safety demo at Moulton Branch Elementary.

Hear a beep, get on your feet, from identifying the sounds of fire safety, to calling 911, coming up with a safety plan, and knowing the dangers of kitchen fires, especially during the holidays — Lowndes Fire Rescue wants to get the little ones prepared.

