GBI, Terrell Co. investigating triple homicide

(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell County Sheriff John Bowens confirmed to WALB News 10 on Monday that three people have been killed, and his office will be assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the investigation.

The sheriff said there is a suspect, but he is not releasing any further information at this time.

The call came in just after noon on Monday.

A WALB reporter is en route to the scene, and we will have more on this developing story as soon as possible.

