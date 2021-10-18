Game of the Week: TiftArea @ Terrell Academy

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time this season, our game of the week showcases a little football out of the GISA.

One of the best teams in AA, Terrell Academy, entering an impressive 5-1 on the year, is set to host one of the best teams in AAA in TiftArea.

Two programs that know each other very well and both have their sights set on Macon.

On Friday night though it’s all about streaks, the Panthers have won 8 straight in this series and on Friday the Eagles will look to put an end too it.

A rivalry that dates all the way back to 1977 and has been played recently, each and every year since 2012.

That year also marks the last time Terrell Academy saw a win over TiftArea.

The Eagles entered favored, looking to open 6-1 but the Panthers believe they are finding their stride, fresh off a win over Trinity Christian.

Panthers head coach Erik Soliday tells us they have some starters coming back and they are feeling good, but both sides want this one bad and are expecting a classic inside Dawson on Friday night.

”I think it’s pretty evenly matched when I look at them on film, their quarterback is probably the best combination runner and thrower that we’ll see this year and they’re very solid on defense, the skills positions, we just know it’s going to be a tough game,” said Eagles head coach Bill Murdock. “They’ve had pretty much control over us for a while now and they’ve got a good football team and they are going to be tough again tomorrow night.”

“You know we just hope for a good football game, you know we go in every week and try to be competitive somehow and we just hope we can make it a good game and make it close at the end and see if we can’t find a way to come out on top,” said Soliday. “You know we’ve been fortunate over the last few years, you know some teams are up for a few years, some teams are down and you know just the matchups have been good and we’ve been fortunate to come out on top. You know at least since I’ve been here we’ve been fortunate to come out on top so we hope that trend doesn’t change any time soon.”

Kickoff from Dawson on Friday night is set for 7:30pm.

