A very cool start turn nice this afternoon with high cloudiness. Another chilly start Tuesday and then warming back to near a Seasonable 80 degrees. Warmer and more humid into the middle of the week. Rain chances return Thursday night into the first part of Friday. The scattered showers and thunderstorms should end by way of cold front. More seasonable temperatures return this weekend with dry conditions.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

