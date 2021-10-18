Ask the Expert
Cool to warm with a rain chance to end the week
By Chris Zelman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT
A very cool start turn nice this afternoon with high cloudiness. Another chilly start Tuesday and then warming back to near a Seasonable 80 degrees. Warmer and more humid into the middle of the week. Rain chances return Thursday night into the first part of Friday. The scattered showers and thunderstorms should end by way of cold front. More seasonable temperatures return this weekend with dry conditions.

Chris Zelman

The United States Geological Survey has reported a 2.1 magnitude earth quake in Lincolnton.
2.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Lincolnton