Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Shooting on Grambling State University campus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

Several people were injured and at least one has died due to their injuries.
Several people were injured and at least one has died due to their injuries.(KNOE)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University sent out a statement on their Facebook page following a shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

The incident took place in the quad area of the campus during a homecoming event. Security was at the scene of the event. All people present at the event were sheltered in place.

Several victims were confirmed at the scene, one of them a student. The student was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and another non-student victim died.

“Our campus community has worked tirelessly to keep our students and others safe for the homecoming activities,” said Grambling State President Rick Gallot in a statement. “Yet, with all of our planning and coordination with our local, parish, regional, and state law enforcement partners, we still find ourselves grieving the loss of life and injuries just as too many communities in our country have experienced as well. Why would someone come to the campus of our Dear Ole Grambling and shoot innocent people?”

The campus has since been cleared for normal operations following the lockdown. Homecoming events for Oct. 17 have been canceled and so have classes for Monday, Oct. 18.

Louisiana State Police are currently investigating the shooting. If you have any information regarding the shooting you are asked to call LSP at (318) 345-0000 or GSUPD (318) 374-2222.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Valdosta police investigating after fatal shooting, another hospitalized
Viewer video of the Deep South Fair shows brief panic following a ride malfunction.
Ride malfunction at Deep South Fair spooks fairgoers, no injuries reported
Shooting on Morningside Drive
Albany homeowner calls for action after home shot at on Morningside Drive
The incident happened at the Albany State University Homecoming parade on Saturday.
City commission candidate, another issued disorderly conduct citations at ASU Homecoming parade
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 9: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores

Latest News

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's...
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital
Many former Westover women's basketball players celebrated coach Jackson who they said impacted...
Former basketball players throw celebration for Coach Charlene Jackson
Over 20 motorcyclists met in Tifton today and rode to Albany to donate money for a cause.
‘Ride for Rescue’ event raises $800 for animal rescues
FILE - In this Thursday, July 16, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince William speaks with service...
Celebrities to join Prince William for Earthshot Prize ceremony