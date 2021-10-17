‘Ride for Rescue’ event raises $800 for animal rescues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two Southwest Georgia animal rescues in dire need of help, and an Albany woman who’s the owner of a non-profit are committed to raising money for them.

“Even $50 is a good day for animal rescues because rescues like the ones were helping today, they go solely off of donations so any help that they can get is helpful,” said Alexis Lhamon.

Alexis Lhamon, owner of the non-profit business, Help Be The Change, wants to help two organizations, Cross Critters Rescue, the place where she and her husband rescued a dog, and Sandra's Pups of Southwest Georgia. (WALB)

Over 20 motorcyclists met in Tifton Saturday and rode to Albany to donate money for a cause.

Cross Critters Resort & Rescue (WALB)

Sandra Pup's of Southwest Georgia (WALB)

“When we met the owner, Danielle, we saw what a kind person she was and how she runs her rescue and we saw how little help she got. And so I just wanted to help her out any way I could and Sandra, she’s from here, and she is basically a woman show,” said Lhamon.

Lhamon said both owners of these dog rescues have to come out of pocket and they are heavily dependent on donations.

One of the riders in the event explains why he wanted to participate in the fundraiser.

“Just out of the kindness of my heart, really.. we like pets. I know most of the guys who are riding today, out of Valdosta, they know they have pets and they like to help with this kind of stuff,” said Randy Peters.

In total, Lhamon ended up raising $800.

