Randolph County School System asking voters to renew E-SPLOST

RANDOPLH COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - In just over two weeks, voters in Randolph County will decide whether to continue the one-cent tax already being collected on sales as a part of the educational special purpose local option sales tax or E-SPLOST.

The Randolph County School System says students and school communities have benefited from the E-SPLOST by way of essential technology improvements. By law, an education sales tax can be used only for certain projects such as maintaining buildings, furnishings, buses, and computers.

The current education sales tax is set to end on June 30, 2022. If the extension is approved by Randolph County voters, the one-cent tax would be collected for another five-year period, beginning July 1, 2022.

The election ballot will ask the following question:

Shall the special one-cent sales and use tax for education currently in effect in Randolph County be continued for a period of time not to exceed 20 calendar quarters and for the raising of not more than $5,000,000 for the purpose of (a) paying a portion of the principal of and interest on the Randolph County School District (Georgia) General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021 in the approximate amount of $3,056,100 and (b) acquiring, constructing, repairing, improving, renovating, extending, upgrading, furnishing and equipping school buildings and support facilities in the Randolph County School District?

If voters choose not to continue to the E-SPLOST, the school system says the board of education will have to increase property taxes in order to make bond payments.

Early voting is underway. Randolph County voters will go to the polls on November 2.

