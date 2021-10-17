New graduates of Albany Young Marines aspire to fight for future of USA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A wave of young marines are new graduates of the Albany Young Marines Program.

The Young Marines is a community program for youth ages 8 to 18 years old, focusing on leadership, discipline, and teamwork.

After three months of boot camp, these young marines have their minds made up, that they want to fight for their country in the future.

“I will continue to show leadership and be determined and focused because I know it’s a requirement in order for me to become a marine and to become a great one and to show citizenship and keep fighting for lives,” said Amia Moore.

The four new graduates went through 26 hours of reciting information and physical training to earn their certificates.

But throughout, they had to display leadership, be disciplined, and always apply teamwork.

Amia Moore, 12, talked about what motivated her to become a young marine.

“I noticed that my brother was a marine and I noticed how well he fought for our country and he began to show leadership to me and was teaching me discipline as well and that’s when I wanted to become a marine,” said Moore.

Moore said her toughest moment was during the Physical Training test but she challenged herself and ended up doing double the amount of pushups that she was required to do.

Unit Commander of these young marines, Eric Crump, spoke about how thrilled the kids are for this achievement.

Unit Commander, Eric Crump said there are still opportunities available for youth to participate in the program. (WALB)

“I get excited when I see the smiles on their face, when they’re doing pushups they’re excited when they’re wearing the uniforms they get to wear today, they want to sleep with their boots on,” said Crump.

Crump says there are still opportunities available for youth to participate in the program.

