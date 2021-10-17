Ask the Expert
LaGrange man beaten, robbed at gunpoint after meeting for arranged transaction; suspects sought

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for three suspects after a man was robbed and beaten during a gun transaction.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, LaGrange police say they were dispatched to an area of Lexington Park Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a disoriented man bleeding from the head in a yard on Nashua Drive.

Police say the victim told them he ran to that location from his vehicle which he abandoned in the roadway at Lexington Park Drive and Steeple Chase Drive. The victim also told police he was meeting with a subject who was supposed to be purchasing a firearm from him.

Two males and a female arrived at the meeting in a red vehicle, police say. As the transaction was unfolding, the victim told police one of the males pulled a gun, struck him on the head, and took the firearm from the trunk of his vehicle. Police say all three subjects fled the area in the red four-door vehicle.

The victim was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Tadarious McCutcheon and two other suspects. Photo...
Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Tadarious McCutcheon and two other suspects. Photo from previous mugshot.(Source: LaGrange Police Department)

LaGrange police identified one of the suspects as 23-year-old Tadarious McCutcheon of LaGrange. Police say warrants have been issued for his arrest for armed robbery and aggravated assault. No other suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Sweatt with the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Information can also be reported to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

