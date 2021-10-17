Good Life City runners promote local races through autumn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Dougherty Kiwanis Club’s held a successful 5K run and pancake breakfast on Saturday.

Good Life City Runners President Sean Smith Runners said runners of all ages and abilities attended the event. That got Smith excited.

“Anybody can do it,” Smith says.

Sean Smith is energetic about getting people together to run/walk and get healthy (WALB)

“If you can put one foot in front of the other, you can do a 5k. You don’t have to run a 6-minute mile to do it, you can walk it. You can still do that,” Smith added.

It isn’t just about the time you get as well, according to Smith.

“You start getting to know people. As you get to know people, you expect to see them on Saturday mornings. It’s fun to see those people and share stories. ‘Oh, that hill on mile two what did you think about that? Yeah, that was brutal!’”

Smith tells me that he updates the calendar every week. To find local races, click here.

Runners from Baconton take a post-race photo (WALB)

