Former basketball players throw celebration for Coach Charlene Jackson

Many former Westover women's basketball players celebrated coach Jackson who they said impacted...
Many former Westover women's basketball players celebrated coach Jackson who they said impacted their lives.
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many former Westover women’s basketball players celebrated a coach that left an impact on their lives.

Coach Charlene Jackson coached at Westover from 1986 to 1994 and Dougherty High from 1998 to 2015.

Coach Charlene Jackson coached at Westover from 1986 to 1994 and Dougherty High from 1998 to...
Coach Charlene Jackson coached at Westover from 1986 to 1994 and Dougherty High from 1998 to 2015.

One of her former players, Veronica Washington said that it was time to “give Coach Jackson her flowers.”

Coach Jackson expressed her appreciation.

“For these young ladies to come together and showing appreciation after 30 something years of all that, sat and vent about the things I did and to show their gratitude and it just touched my heart,” said Jackson.

Coach Jackson says her tough love for her players was only to help mold them into the women they are today.

One of her former players, Veronica Washington said that it was time to "give coach Jackson her...
One of her former players, Veronica Washington said that it was time to "give coach Jackson her flowers".

