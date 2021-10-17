ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As high pressure continues to make a home over the southeastern United States, we will benefit with a few picture-perfect days. These days will include sunshine, blue skies, little cloud cover, pleasant temperatures, low humidity, and wind out of the north. However, these same factors will be present overnight as well leaving temperatures to fall into the 40s and 50s. This will warrant a jacket to be carried with you over the next morning or two. Highs in the afternoon will arrive into the 70s and 80s. There will be a chance in this pattern until about Wednesday when a cold front pushes the high pressure out toward the east. Temperatures will be dropping slightly into the lower 80s and rain chances remain minimal.

