2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 2.1 magnitude earth quake in Lincolnton.
According to the USGS, the earth quake happened sometime around 3 a.m. this morning.
The earth quake was reported nearby Elijah Clark State Park, right by the border of Georgia and South Carolina.
Just last December, people living in Lincolnton experienced a similar 2.4 magnitude quake.
If you felt any of the shaking, you can let the USGA know here.
