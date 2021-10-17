2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 2.1 magnitude earth quake in Lincolnton.

According to the USGS, the earth quake happened sometime around 3 a.m. this morning.

The earth quake was reported nearby Elijah Clark State Park, right by the border of Georgia and South Carolina.

2.1 magnitude earth quake reported in Lincolnton (USGS)

Just last December, people living in Lincolnton experienced a similar 2.4 magnitude quake.

If you felt any of the shaking, you can let the USGA know here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.