Valdosta police investigating after fatal shooting, another hospitalized

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta police are investigating a homicide after two men were involved in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the department.

Police said around 2 a.m., officers and detectives responded to the area of 2100 block of Bemiss Road after E911 received several calls regarding gunshots being heard in the area.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found two men who had been shot. The first victim, 21, was found dead in his vehicle. The second victim, 19, had a gunshot wound to a lower extremity.

The second victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the second victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim’s identities are not being released at this time.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.

